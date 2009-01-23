  1. Home
Virgin Media to launch programming for pooches

  Virgin Media to launch programming for pooches
Echoing a scene from the comedy classic, "Scrooged", Virgin Media has announced it is investigating programming for dogs.

The entertainment company says it is conducting research into shows that appeal to the whole family, "including our beloved pet dogs".

Virgin says it has discovered a "unique breed of TV fans" and says it is "considering plans to introduce a bespoke TV on demand section containing shows that appeal to dogs as well as their owners".

At least one other person in the UK thinks it's a good idea. Mavis, owner of a TV-mad canine involved in Virgin's research, says:

"Oliver has enjoyed watching telly since he was a puppy, and his whole mood can change if one of his favourite shows is on. We were delighted to get involved with Virgin Media's ‘Doggy on Demand’ project and discover what other programmes dogs across the country enjoy watching".

