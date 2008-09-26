Virgin Media shouts about on-demand statistics
Virgin Media has announced an increase in on-demand viewing, jumping from 34 million views in January to 45 million views in August on its TV platform.
Doing the maths for us, Virgin says this is an increase of 33% in less than a year and takes total views of on-demand content to 314 million over 8 months.
Half of Virgin Media's 3.5 million TV customers are watching on-demand regularly which the company says puts it ahead of the BBC iPlayer, content from which is available through Virgin.
"We are clearly on the precipice of some fundamental changes in the way people watch TV", said Neil Berkett, CEO of Virgin Media.
"The giant leaps we have taken, this year alone, show how popular on-demand viewing has become and as we continue to add compelling programming and develop innovative new ways of accessing it, we will certainly enter a new era of television."
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Toshiba announces 2018 4K HDR TV choices, with OLED, Dolby Vision and HLG
- Best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Get a whole month of Sky Box Sets through Now TV for £3.50, including brand new Westworld
- Sony XF9005 TV review: Full backlight makes for bloomin' great brightness
- Roku upgrades voice search, now understands more natural language
- Rakuten announces day-and-date movie releases with Rakuten Cinema
- What is Amazon Prime and what do you get for your money?
- BBC iPlayer broadcasts live sport in 4K HDR ahead of World Cup 2018
- Netflix may soon move from small screen to big screen cinema so it can compete for awards
Comments