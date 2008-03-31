Virgin Media in talks with BPI over illegal downloaders
|
Internet service provider Virgin Media could soon implement a "three strikes" system against illegal downloaders and filesharers in partnership with the record industry, reports The Register.
The cable company is apparently in talks with the BPI to trial a system of warnings, which if ignored would result in disconnection, for "copyright infringers".
Another UK ISP, Tiscali, trialled a similar system last year but stopped it after disputes with the BPI over who should fund the legal action.
Virgin Media said: "We have been in discussions with rights holders organisations about how a voluntary scheme could work. We are taking this problem seriously and would favour a sensible voluntary solution".
PopularIn TV
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- Get this Sony 55-inch 4K HDR TV for just £639 in the Amazon Easter sales
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales
- Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: OLED 973, OLED 873, OLED 803, 8503, 8303, 7803, 7303, 6503 compared
- How to watch Sky Go abroad using a VPN
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
Comments