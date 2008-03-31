  1. Home
Virgin Media in talks with BPI over illegal downloaders

Internet service provider Virgin Media could soon implement a "three strikes" system against illegal downloaders and filesharers in partnership with the record industry, reports The Register.

The cable company is apparently in talks with the BPI to trial a system of warnings, which if ignored would result in disconnection, for "copyright infringers".

Another UK ISP, Tiscali, trialled a similar system last year but stopped it after disputes with the BPI over who should fund the legal action.

Virgin Media said: "We have been in discussions with rights holders organisations about how a voluntary scheme could work. We are taking this problem seriously and would favour a sensible voluntary solution".

