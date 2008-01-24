Gemstar-TV sues Virgin Media
Gemstar-TV Guide International, Inc has announced that it has initiated patent litigation proceedings against Virgin Media in the English High Court.
In the complaint, Gemstar alleges that the Virgin Media companies infringe three of Gemstar's European patents: EP (UK) 0 969 662, EP (UK) 1 377 049, and EP (UK) 1 613 066, including claims directed to techniques for providing certain interactive program guides (what we'd refer to as EPGs), and for handling recordings from IPG/EPGs.
Gemstar-TV Guide claim to have one of the "world's most extensive patent portfolios" regarding IPGs, including over 200 issued patents and pending applications covering the United Kingdom.
"We have worked diligently to license Virgin Media for their distribution of various set-top boxes that contain IPGs covered by our patents, but negotiations did not lead to a resolution", said Samir Armaly, executive vice president, intellectual property and licensing, Gemstar-TV Guide.
"The substantial value of our European patent portfolio has been recognized by leading service providers as well as leading consumer electronics manufacturers in the UK and throughout Europe."
"While we would have preferred to reach a commercial solution with Virgin Media, we ultimately have a responsibility to our shareholders, licensees, and other stakeholders to protect the value of our intellectual property."
- LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
- French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
- Barack and Michelle Obama land a multi-year Netflix production deal
- Sky 4K HDR broadcasts start in Italy, UK Sky Q update imminent?
- How to Watch the Royal Wedding on TV and online in the UK and US
- Polk's Command Bar with Alexa control is coming to the UK
- What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?
- BT TV to add Amazon Video and Now TV from 2019
- How to watch the Champions League and Europa League finals for free
- Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
Comments