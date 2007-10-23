  1. Home
  TV
  TV news
  Virgin Media TV news

Virgin Media announces new channels

Virgin Media has announced a range of new kids, entertainment and movie channels joining its television channel line-up. The channels from CSC Media Group Ltd and Sparrowhawk Media Group launch this month.

From today, Virgin Media TV customers will be able to enjoy Diva TV and Movies 24+, from Sparrowhawk Media Group.

Diva TV airs variety and talk shows such as Late Show With David Letterman, The Oprah Winfrey Show and Rachael Ray. Additionally, classic CBS Paramount daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful makes its return to British television exclusively on Diva TV.

Movies 24+ joins Movies 24 on Virgin Media, showing a mix of made-for-tv movies for all tastes, including comedies, thrillers and action movies, as well as romance.

Movies 24+ offers viewers an alternative schedule to its sister channel, showing the same content but at varying times of the day.

True Movies from CSC Media also launched last week. True Movies has a particular focus on true-to-life drama and romance films and made-for-tv movies, including classic movies from the 80s and 90s.

True Movies joins Pop and Tiny Pop which both launched earlier in the month. Pop caters for 4-9-year-old boys and delivers a fun mix of cartoons and pop music, hosted by Rorry the Dragon and his sidekick cat, Purrdy.

Pop's cartoon hits include Sonic Underground and Transformers as well as a mix of music. The channel also features reviews of the latest movies, DVDs and videogames.

Tiny Pop is a complementary channel for pre-school children, with a mix of cartoons hosted by the three Cheeky Monkeys. Popular shows include Wheels On The Bus, The Care Bears and Strawberry Shortcake.

