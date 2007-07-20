  1. Home
Has Virgin got something other than Setanta Sports up their sleeve?

We're received an invite for an "important" Virgin Media event next Thursday with the image above and the caption "We've strengthened our line-up".

It could just be the press event to introduce Setanta Sports to the Virgin TV XL package that was announced earlier today, or, the way that the Virgin and Sky battle is heating up, it could be even more exciting news.

We will let you know as soon as we do next week...

STORY UPDATE: The announcement was a free coming-soon sports new channel as well as changes to Virgin's online sports offerings - hit the link for the details...

