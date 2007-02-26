  1. Home
Virgin Media to offer Lost on demand

Virgin Media has just announced that its deal with Disney's Buena Vista includes older seasons of the hit US TV host Lost.

The first and second seasons will be available starting in August as part of Virgin Media's TV on demand service, while the third season will arrive later in the year.

The service offers DVD-like control without the cost involved in buying the DVDs, although users will have to pay per episode to watch the show.

Although Sky has the rights to broadcast the third season of Lost, and therefore has first viewing, the Virgin Media deal is separate from that and will probably be broadcasting it on-demand to coincide with the DVD release.

This also means that Virgin Media's rights isn't threatened by whatever the final outcome will be of the company's ongoing spat with Sky.

See the links below to the Pocket-lint news stories about the disagreement between the two providers.

