What is Virgin Media Stream and how much does it cost?

(Pocket-lint) - Virgin Media O2 now offers a different way to get TV and streaming services if you don't want or can't have cable or satellite television.

Called Stream from Virgin Media, it comprises a small set-top-box, remote and streams all live TV and on demand content over a wireless or wired internet connection.

It is also offered contract-free, so you only pay for the entertainment packages you want and can add and remove them ad hoc on a monthly basis.

Here's everything you need to know about Virgin Media's Stream, including how much it costs and how to get it.

Stream from Virgin Media is a new internet TV service and device that enables users to watch live TV and on demand content from Virgin TV and partnering streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Prime Video.

It is exclusive to Virgin Media broadband customers and is currently limited to one per household - there is no multiroom capability with Stream at present. It does have voice search and control through the included remote, however.

Part of the appeal is that all of the channels and streaming platforms available on Stream can be added on a rolling 30-day contract, so you can chop and change your content lineup depending on personal choice and finances on a monthly basis. That's great for those worried about the cost of living.

Plus, Virgin Media will give Stream credit back to customers each month, with 10 per cent of the cost of each subscription being returned. And, they are all included in the one bill, so it is easier to keep track of spending.

Stream from Virgin Media customers also gain access to the Virgin TV Go app for iOS/iPadOS and Android.

The Stream from Virgin Media box costs a flat fee of £35. There are no installation costs as you can easily set it up yourself.

The box includes a wide range of channels in HD as standard, plus access to free streaming platforms, such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (soon to be ITVX).

There are also multiple paid entertainment subscriptions that are available on 30-day rolling contracts, so you can add or remove them on a monthly basis:

Cost: £12 per month

£12 per month Includes: 25 HD channels, such as Sky Max, Sky Showcase, Sky Showcase, Sky Documentaries, Sky Comedy, Sky Sports Mix, Eurosport, MTV and Gold

Cost: £4 per month

£4 per month Includes: 7 channels, such as Nick HD, Nick Jnr, Cartoon Network and Boomerang

Cost: £38.75 per month

£38.75 per month Includes: All 8 Sky Sports channels in HD

Cost: £14.99 per month

£14.99 per month Includes: All 11 Sky Cinema channels in HD

A combined Sky Sports HD and Sky Cinema HD pack is also available for $46.25 per month.

Cost: £18 per month

£18 per month Includes: All 4 BT Sport channels in HD, plus BT Sport Ultimate in 4K Ultra HD

Cost: From £6.99 per month (depending on tier)

Cost: £7.99 per month

Cost: £4.99 per month

Note that you must subscribe to Netflix, Disney+ and StarzPlay through Virgin Media to get the 10 per cent credit back on subscription fees, even though you can link an existing account to the box to watch content.

The Stream from Virgin Media box is tiny - much smaller than the included remote.

It can be connected via Wi-Fi and wired internet, although you do need to be a Virgin Media broadband customer to use it. It is also recommended that you have a minimum internet speed of 50Mbps.

Here are the full specifications:

Size: 80 x 80 x16mm

80 x 80 x16mm Connections: 1x HDMI v2.0b with HDCP 2.2, 1x Micro-USB for power and wired network passthrough

1x HDMI v2.0b with HDCP 2.2, 1x Micro-USB for power and wired network passthrough Wireless: Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth LE 4.2 (for remote)

Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth LE 4.2 (for remote) System: RDK software, Horizon 4 User Interface

RDK software, Horizon 4 User Interface Video: 4K 60fps with HDR (HDR10, HLG), HEVC, VP9

4K 60fps with HDR (HDR10, HLG), HEVC, VP9 Audio: Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos passthrough

Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos passthrough Power: Less than 5W

As well as the add-on packs detailed above, there are a number of channels available to watch live at no extra cost. These are listed below:

BBC One HD

BBC Two HD

ITV 1 HD

Channel 4

Channel 4 HD

S4C HD

Channel 5 HD

ITV 2 HD

BBC Four HD

ITV 3 HD

Pick

Quest HD

E4 HD

Film4 HD

Really

More 4 HD

Cbeebies HD

BBC News HD

CBBC HD

CITV

BBC Alba HD

BBC Parliament HD

Dave

Drama

W HD

BBC Three HD

DMAX

5 USA

ITV 4 HD

Yesterday

ITVBe HD

4Music

5STAR

5Action HD

Quest Red

Challenge

4seven HD

5Select

Blaze

FreeSports HD

CBS Reality

Tiny Pop

Great! Movies

BBC Scotland HD

Pop

Sky Arts

Sky News

GB News HD

TG4

RTE One

RTE Two

Sky Sports Racing HD

App support is wide too. Here are the apps available at launch:

Netflix

Disney+

Prime Video

YouTube

YouTube Kids

Vimeo

BBC iPlayer

ITV Hub (ITVX)

All 4

STV Player

Britbox

My5

Vevo

BBC Sounds

BaebleMusic

Dance TV

RadioLine

Al Jazeera

CNN

France24

Stream from Virgin Media will be available to Virgin Media broadband customers from Wednesday 27 April 2022.

We're still awaiting official details on how to purchase the box and will update soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.