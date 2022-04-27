What is Virgin Media Stream and how much does it cost?

(Pocket-lint) - Virgin Media O2 now offers a different way to get TV and streaming services if you don't want or can't have cable or satellite television.
Called Stream from Virgin Media, it comprises a small set-top-box, remote and streams all live TV and on demand content over a wireless or wired internet connection.
It is also offered contract-free, so you only pay for the entertainment packages you want and can add and remove them ad hoc on a monthly basis.
Here's everything you need to know about Virgin Media's Stream, including how much it costs and how to get it.
What is Stream from Virgin Media?
Stream from Virgin Media is a new internet TV service and device that enables users to watch live TV and on demand content from Virgin TV and partnering streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Prime Video.
It is exclusive to Virgin Media broadband customers and is currently limited to one per household - there is no multiroom capability with Stream at present. It does have voice search and control through the included remote, however.
Part of the appeal is that all of the channels and streaming platforms available on Stream can be added on a rolling 30-day contract, so you can chop and change your content lineup depending on personal choice and finances on a monthly basis. That's great for those worried about the cost of living.
Plus, Virgin Media will give Stream credit back to customers each month, with 10 per cent of the cost of each subscription being returned. And, they are all included in the one bill, so it is easier to keep track of spending.
Stream from Virgin Media customers also gain access to the Virgin TV Go app for iOS/iPadOS and Android.
How much does Virgin Media Stream cost?
The Stream from Virgin Media box costs a flat fee of £35. There are no installation costs as you can easily set it up yourself.
The box includes a wide range of channels in HD as standard, plus access to free streaming platforms, such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (soon to be ITVX).
There are also multiple paid entertainment subscriptions that are available on 30-day rolling contracts, so you can add or remove them on a monthly basis:
Essential Entertaiment
- Cost: £12 per month
- Includes: 25 HD channels, such as Sky Max, Sky Showcase, Sky Showcase, Sky Documentaries, Sky Comedy, Sky Sports Mix, Eurosport, MTV and Gold
Kids pack
- Cost: £4 per month
- Includes: 7 channels, such as Nick HD, Nick Jnr, Cartoon Network and Boomerang
Sky Sports HD pack
- Cost: £38.75 per month
- Includes: All 8 Sky Sports channels in HD
Sky Cinema HD pack
- Cost: £14.99 per month
- Includes: All 11 Sky Cinema channels in HD
A combined Sky Sports HD and Sky Cinema HD pack is also available for $46.25 per month.
BT Sport pack
- Cost: £18 per month
- Includes: All 4 BT Sport channels in HD, plus BT Sport Ultimate in 4K Ultra HD
Netflix
- Cost: From £6.99 per month (depending on tier)
Disney+
- Cost: £7.99 per month
StarzPlay
- Cost: £4.99 per month
Note that you must subscribe to Netflix, Disney+ and StarzPlay through Virgin Media to get the 10 per cent credit back on subscription fees, even though you can link an existing account to the box to watch content.
Stream from Virgin Media hardware specfications
The Stream from Virgin Media box is tiny - much smaller than the included remote.
It can be connected via Wi-Fi and wired internet, although you do need to be a Virgin Media broadband customer to use it. It is also recommended that you have a minimum internet speed of 50Mbps.
Here are the full specifications:
- Size: 80 x 80 x16mm
- Connections: 1x HDMI v2.0b with HDCP 2.2, 1x Micro-USB for power and wired network passthrough
- Wireless: Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth LE 4.2 (for remote)
- System: RDK software, Horizon 4 User Interface
- Video: 4K 60fps with HDR (HDR10, HLG), HEVC, VP9
- Audio: Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos passthrough
- Power: Less than 5W
What channels and apps are available on Virgin Media's Stream service?
As well as the add-on packs detailed above, there are a number of channels available to watch live at no extra cost. These are listed below:
- BBC One HD
- BBC Two HD
- ITV 1 HD
- Channel 4
- Channel 4 HD
- S4C HD
- Channel 5 HD
- ITV 2 HD
- BBC Four HD
- ITV 3 HD
- Pick
- Quest HD
- E4 HD
- Film4 HD
- Really
- More 4 HD
- Cbeebies HD
- BBC News HD
- CBBC HD
- CITV
- BBC Alba HD
- BBC Parliament HD
- Dave
- Drama
- W HD
- BBC Three HD
- DMAX
- 5 USA
- ITV 4 HD
- Yesterday
- ITVBe HD
- 4Music
- 5STAR
- 5Action HD
- Quest Red
- Challenge
- 4seven HD
- 5Select
- Blaze
- FreeSports HD
- CBS Reality
- Tiny Pop
- Great! Movies
- BBC Scotland HD
- Pop
- Sky Arts
- Sky News
- GB News HD
- TG4
- RTE One
- RTE Two
- Sky Sports Racing HD
App support is wide too. Here are the apps available at launch:
- Netflix
- Disney+
- Prime Video
- YouTube
- YouTube Kids
- Vimeo
- BBC iPlayer
- ITV Hub (ITVX)
- All 4
- STV Player
- Britbox
- My5
- Vevo
- BBC Sounds
- BaebleMusic
- Dance TV
- RadioLine
- Al Jazeera
- CNN
- France24
How to get Stream from Virgin Media
Stream from Virgin Media will be available to Virgin Media broadband customers from Wednesday 27 April 2022.
We're still awaiting official details on how to purchase the box and will update soon.