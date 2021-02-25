(Pocket-lint) - Virgin Media has added Sky Cinema and Entertainment in Ultra HD to its Virgin TV service. That includes more than 1,500 hours worth of 4K movies and box sets at no extra cost to Ultimate Oomph customers.

Other subscribers can get access to the Ultra HD content for an extra £6 per month. Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema Ultra HD are available to all Virgin TV customers.

The films and shows will play through a V6 or Virgin TV 360 box connected to a 4K TV with HDCP 2.2 (the copy protection standard supported by most modern 4K sets).

The package includes all of the movies available on Sky in UHD, including Birds of Prey and Sky original Twist. Box sets to view immediately include The Blacklist and Seal Team.

"Unmissable telly deserves the ultimate in picture quality and Virgin TV customers can now enjoy top TV shows and films from Sky in Ultra HD," said Virgin Media's chief entertainment officer, David Bouchier.

"Our powerful Virgin TV 360 and V6 set top boxes allow our customers to watch the widest range of Ultra HD and HDR content, all in one place, making us the true home of Ultra HD content."

Writing by Rik Henderson.