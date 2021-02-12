(Pocket-lint) - Virgin Media is giving free access to 22 pay TV channels to all Virgin TV customers in time for half term. They will remain free to view for a month.

Starting 15 February, customers will be able to watch channels such as Discovery HD, Film 4 HD, Fox HD, Kiss, Magic, and National Geographic HD at no extra cost. You can see the entire list of channels below.

The offer ends on 16 March and includes catch-up and on demand shows and films.

Virgin Media has also partnered with Tastemade to add a selection of its premium food and travel shows to the Virgin TV platform. These will be available at no extra cost too.

"We realise that it can be challenging to find fresh and interesting ways to keep the kids (and ourselves) entertained, especially during the winter months. That’s why we’ve boosted our free TV offering just in time for half term, giving all of our customers access to a large choice of additional channels and programmes," said the provider's chief TV and entertainment officer, David Bouchier.

The extra channels are added to the usually paid kids entertainment and learning channels that are free to access until 2 March. Hopster programming for younger children is also available for free until 31 March.

The full list of entertainment channels available at no extra cost from 15 February are:

Box Hits

Colors HD

Comedy Central HD

Comedy Central Extra

Discovery HD

DMAX

E4 HD

Film 4 HD

FOX HD

ID

Kiss

Kerrang

Magic

More 4 HD

MTV HD

National Geographic HD

National Geographic Wild HD

Rishtey

Rishtey Cineplex

Sony SAB

TCM HD

TLC HD

Writing by Rik Henderson.