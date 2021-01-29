(Pocket-lint) - Virgin Media is removing the pay barrier on many kids channels throughout February, which includes educational programming as well as cartoons and other entertainment.

It is also providing free educational videos and kids box sets on its Virgin TV Go app for iOS and Android.

Starting 1 February and running through to 2 March, a host of paid children's channels will be available to all Virgin TV customers at no extra cost.

That means all customers will have unrestricted access to channels including Cartoon Network, Cartoonio, Boomerang, Nickelodeon, NickToons, Nick Jr, and Nick Jr Too. They include shows like Peppa Pig, Adventure Time and Dora the Explorer.

In addition, it is also extending free access to the Hopster app, for customers using the Virgin TV V6 box.

"We recognise the pressures on families to both educate and entertain the kids at home during lockdown," said Virgin Media's chief TV and entertainment officer, David Bouchier.

"That’s why, during February, we are giving our customers access to a great line-up of kids channels and programmes that foster fun and encourage learning, at no extra cost."

Virgin Media's move follows Sky's decision to reward its VIP customers with a number of incentives during lockdown too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.