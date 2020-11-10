Virgin TV 360 is a total Virgin TV reboot with a new interface, profiles and downloads to phones and tablets

(Pocket-lint) - Long rumoured, Virgin TV 360 is a brand new 4K TV platform from Virgin Media. It completely modernises the platform and gives you access to your recordings on mobile devices, either streamed or downloaded.

Family members can also set up their own profiles on the box so that the new box can be customised for each user. Up to six profiles can be created, but there's no option for parental controls on these at present. Even so, this is something that rival services like Sky Q and BT TV don't offer.

As well as a revamped box - sadly not that different in appearance from Virgin's previous efforts like the now-outdated V6 box- there's also a new remote. We're surprised that more work hasn't been put into making the remote and box look a little more aesthetically pleasing.

Naturally, you can pause and rewind live TV, as well as restart shows from the start with access to catch-up services. You can access streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer, all in 4K and HDR where available.

There's also voice search, too using the tried-and-tested method of a mic button on the remote. Virgin says that Alexa support is on the way, too, but didn't give any more details on that.

The system is based on parent company Liberty Global's Horizon platform rather than the older TiVo service and also brings '4K to each room' since the accompanying new TV 360 mini box is also 4K compatible. The main TV 360 box is able to record up to 275 hours of HD and 80 hours of 4K Ultra HD.

During the launch event for the new platform, Virgin said it was 'very confident' that Disney+ will be coming to the service next year to sit alongside Netflix and Amazon Prime Video although there are no current plans to bundle subscriptions to these into the service.

Virgin TV 360 is available from the end of the year for both existing customers on the Ultimate Oomph bundle plus new customers as well of course. Crucially, the service only comes bundled with Virgin Media broadband.

Writing by Dan Grabham.