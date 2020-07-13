Virgin TV Go app gets Sky Cinema channels and on demand

Virgin Media TV customers can now access the entire range of Sky Cinema channels through the Virgin TV Go mobile app. The movies are available to watch on demand through the app too.

The service is open to customers who also subscribe to Sky Cinema as part of their Virgin TV packages. Previously, they could watch Sky Cinema content on mobile (phones and tablets) but needed to access the separate, dedicated Sky app. Integrating the content into the main TV Go experience puts it in the same place as the rest of the channels and on demand shows and broadcasts offered by Virgin Media.

As well as stream the channels and on demand content, the movies can be downloaded to the app too, for offline viewing.

And two devices can watch content at the same time, so you can use Virgin Media in multiple rooms - through the box and portable devices.

"With Sky Cinema now available through our TV Go app, our customers will now enjoy a more streamlined experience when watching their favourite movies on their devices. This new feature is one of many recent additions over the past few months to enhance the viewing experience for our TV customers," said Virgin Media's chief digital entertainment officer, David Bouchier.