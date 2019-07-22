Virgin Media adds Amazon Prime Video to the V6 box

Virgin Media is continuing to expand its V6 box experience. After announcing that it will be introducing 4K Sky Sports and Sky Cinema movies to its platform last week, it has now revealed that Amazon Prime Video support has arrived.

From today, Monday 22 July, Virgin TV customers with a V6 box can access movies and TV shows available through Amazon Prime Video membership.

All a user has to do is enter his or her Amazon Prime account details into the dedicated application that should have been downloaded automatically. Content will then integrate into the Virgin TV V6 box experience, so users can search for and start Amazon Prime shows and films directly within the set-top-box's interface, as with Netflix content.

The V6 box is compatible with 4K Amazon Prime Video content, whenever available.

It comes in time for the launch of The Boys, the new, big budget comic book adaptation that starts on Friday 26 July. Prime Video will also be exclusively showing 20 live Premier League matches later this year.

"Giving our customers the telly they love in one place is at the heart of what we do. This is why, from today, Prime members or those subscribing directly to Prime Video with a V6 box will have seamless access to a huge array of blockbuster entertainment – from Amazon Originals like Good Omens and The Grand Tour to thousands of TV series and movies," said Virgin Media's chief digital entertainment officer, David Bouchier.