Virgin Media has announced an extended partnership agreement with Sky that includes 4K Sky Sports coverage, plus 4K movies through Sky Cinema for Virgin TV V6 box owners.

The multiyear partnership includes all existing Sky channels and on demand content available to Virgin TV customers, with Virgin TV customers continuing to be able to subscribe to Sky Sports and Sky Cinema channels in HD.

Sky's entertainment channels, including Sky One, will be offered in HD and there will be an expanded catalogue of on demand Sky box sets added to Virgin Media's platforms.

The Virgin TV Go mobile application will gain higher resolution streams of Sky content and the ability to view Sky Cinema films directly through the app. And, all Sky Box Office events can be bought through Virgin TV boxes.

The extra Ultra HD content, which has only been available on Sky Q 2TB boxes since launch, will be added to the Virgin TV V6 box line-up next year. We presume it will be part of the higher-end Virgin Media packages.

"This expanded partnership with Sky really shows that, despite vigorous competition between us, we can join together to put viewers first," said Virgin Media's CEO, Lutz Schüler.

The new partnership includes NBCUniversal's suite of channels, such as E! and SyFy, as they are owned by Comcast, the US firm that acquired Sky at the end of 2018.