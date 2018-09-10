  1. Home
Virgin Media launches own 4K TV channel, but it’s not for everyone

- Starts 17 September

- Available to Full House and VIP subscribers

- StartUp starring Martin Freeman one of first shows

Virgin Media will launch its own 4K Ultra HD TV channel on 17 September. It will be the UK's first channel dedicated to 4K TV shows and concerts.

It won't be available to all subscribers, however. The new channel, named Virgin TV Ultra HD, will be exclusive to Virgin TV Full House and VIP subscribers with a V6 box.

It requires the latest set-top-box as previous ones are not 4K-enabled.

Virgin TV Ultra HD will show numerous documentaries, TV series and gigs from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Sting and Imagine Dragons.

The voice of the channel on the first night will be Love Island narrator and stand-up comedian Iain Stirling.

Other confirmed programmes to kick off the channel include StartUp, the US series starring Martin Freeman, and Shut Eye, starring Jeffrey Donovan. Also announced is The Art of More, which stars Graham Conner as an executive in an auction house.

Masters of Sex is another series to air in 4K on the new channel. It features The Queen and Tron: Legacy star Michael Sheen in the lead role.

And there is The Big Dry, a documentary by producers of Blue Planet and Planet Earth II. 

Those on Virgin TV packages that aren't Full House or VIP can still watch the channel, but only in HD quality.

