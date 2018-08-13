You can now download Virgin Media shows to your phone or tablet

Virgin Media customers can now download TV shows and box sets to their phones and tablets thanks to an updated Virgin TV Go app for iOS and Android.

More than 2,000 episodes of catch-up and on-demand box sets are available. The shows available to particular customers depend on their own Virgin Media bundle. Once a downloaded programme has been started, you have 48 hours to complete watching it before it expires on the app.

Other customers already subscribing to BT Sport as an add-on will also get the 4K channel at no extra cost.

Virgin has also re-introduced UKTV channels including Dave and Gold and recently announced BT Sport channels can be added to Player or Mix bundles for an extra £18 per month. Full House and VIP bundles have it included as standard.

The BT Sport pack comes with BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN in standard and high definition. The BT Sport 4K UHD channel is also available. Again the BT Sport channels are available through the Virgin Go app.

Check out our Virgin Media V6 box review