Virgin Media TV customers get 4K BT Sport for free very soon

Virgin Media is adding BT Sport in 4K to its Virgin TV offering.

Previously only available on BT's own Ultra HD set-top-box, the BT Sport 4K UHD channel will be available at no extra cost to Virgin Media customers on Full House and VIP bundles who use a Virgin TV V6 box.

Other customers already subscribing to BT Sport as an add-on will also get the 4K channel at no extra cost.

Customers who wish to add BT Sport and the 4K channel to their Player or Mix bundles can do so for an extra £18 per month.

The BT Sport pack comes with BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN in standard and high definition. The BT Sport 4K UHD channel will be added from 30 July and will be found on channel 531 on the EPG.

BT Sport has exclusive rights to the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League live matches. It will also show 42 live Premier League matches throughout the 2018/19 season, plus the FA Cup, European rugby and many more live sports.

Virgin TV customers can also access all the BT Sport channels when travelling, through the Virgin TV Go app for phones and tablets.