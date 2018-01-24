Virgin Media V6 box now available as free upgrade to Virgin TV customers

Virgin Media is now offering free upgrades to its Virgin TV V6 box to existing customers.

All customers who take both TV and broadband packages can swap their older set-top-box, whether that's the TiVo box or V+ box, for the 4K-capable V6 box at no cost. Nor will it impact current contracts, so there is no penalty for doing so.

The Virgin TV V6 box is smaller and considerably faster than its predecessor, the TiVo box. It offers Netflix access for those with a subscription, and in 4K for compatible televisions. YouTube 4K content is also available to view through the box.

Eligible customers will be contacted shortly with details on how to upgrade their existing boxes and it really is a no-brainer to do so considering the system is similar to the TiVo experience, but smoother and speedier in operation.

Virgin Media has also announced that one in four of its TV households now have the V6 box and has installed over a million since its launch in December 2016.

"We believe that our finest kit shouldn’t just be for new customers. So today we’re kicking off one of the largest existing customer upgrade programmes ever seen in the UK, accelerating the rollout of our best ever set-top box," said David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media.