Virgin Media now offers 100Mbps fibre broadband as standard, 300Mbps upgrade to all

Virgin Media has rejigged its broadband price plans to make its up to 100Mbps service the standard option in the UK. It has also opened up its up to 300Mbps service to all customers in areas capable of getting those speeds. It was previously restricted.

Its prices also now come with line rental included in the quoted cost.

The price for the Vivid 100 solus package, for example, is £32.25 a month on a 12 month contract, which includes up to 100Mbps fibre broadband and line rental (which is a necessity).

Virgin Media also has a gamer specific deal, with a faster upload speed and no traffic management. That starts at £42.25 a month on a 12 month contract for up to 200Mbps fibre broadband and included line rental. The 300Mbps package also has faster upload speeds and no traffic management for £5 more.

The company has also announced that its Virgin TV V6 box is now available to all customers on a wider selection of monthly bundles. It is now included on the Mix, Fun and Full House bundles as standard.

The different broadband speed options for broadband are:

Vivid 100 - 100Mbps download, 12Mbps upload - £32.25 a month

Vivid 200 - 200Mbps download, 16Mbps upload - £37.25 a month

Vivid 200 Gamer - 200Mbps download, 20Mbps upload - £42.25 a month

Vivid 300 - 300Mbps download, 20Mbps upload - £47.25 a month

Prices for the bundles, including the V6 box, are: