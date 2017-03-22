Virgin Media now offers 100Mbps fibre broadband as standard, 300Mbps upgrade to all
- Up to 100Mbps broadband for all
- 300Mbps now available on wider scale
Virgin Media has rejigged its broadband price plans to make its up to 100Mbps service the standard option in the UK. It has also opened up its up to 300Mbps service to all customers in areas capable of getting those speeds. It was previously restricted.
Its prices also now come with line rental included in the quoted cost.
The price for the Vivid 100 solus package, for example, is £32.25 a month on a 12 month contract, which includes up to 100Mbps fibre broadband and line rental (which is a necessity).
Virgin Media also has a gamer specific deal, with a faster upload speed and no traffic management. That starts at £42.25 a month on a 12 month contract for up to 200Mbps fibre broadband and included line rental. The 300Mbps package also has faster upload speeds and no traffic management for £5 more.
The company has also announced that its Virgin TV V6 box is now available to all customers on a wider selection of monthly bundles. It is now included on the Mix, Fun and Full House bundles as standard.
The different broadband speed options for broadband are:
- Vivid 100 - 100Mbps download, 12Mbps upload - £32.25 a month
- Vivid 200 - 200Mbps download, 16Mbps upload - £37.25 a month
- Vivid 200 Gamer - 200Mbps download, 20Mbps upload - £42.25 a month
- Vivid 300 - 300Mbps download, 20Mbps upload - £47.25 a month
Prices for the bundles, including the V6 box, are:
- Mix bundle with Vivid 100 - £52 a month
- Fun bundle with Vivid 100 - £57 a month
- Full House bundle with Vivid 200 - £73 a month
- Full House bundle with Vivid 300 - £83 a month
- Samsung Q9FN TV review: The big, bright, back-lit QLED boss
- Amazon Fire TV Edition smart televisions with Alexa coming to Best Buy later this year
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
Comments