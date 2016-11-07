Virgin Media introduces 4G tariffs with free WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger

Virgin Mobile has finally added 4G to its mobile services for customers in the UK. The company has introduced a range of flexible 4G SIM plans with various benefits and as Virgin Mobile piggybacks EE's network, you can expect pretty fast download speeds and good coverage.

One of the biggest draws to Virgin Mobile's service will benefit heavy WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger users, as you'll be able to use these services without eating into your data allowance. And if you don't use all your allotted data during the month, Virgin will rollover any used MBs into the next month, so you're not wasting money.

Plans start from £6/month for a 30 day rolling contract with 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 300MB of data and go up to £25/month for 5000 minutes, unlimited texts and 20GB of data. There are five 30 day rolling SIM-only plans to choose from:

300 minutes, unlimited texts, 300MB data - £6/month

1500 minutes, unlimited texts, 1GB data - £9/month

2500 minutes, unlimited texts, 2GB data - £12/month

2500 minutes, unlimited texts, 4GB data - £15/month

5000 minutes, unlimited texts, 20GB data - £25/month

Virgin Mobile is offering the new tariffs as either Freestyle or SIM-only plans. Freestyle plans let you pay separate monthly costs for the tariff and the phone, meaning you can pay the phone part of the plan off early to upgrade to the latest device.

If you want to switch to Virgin Mobile, you can trade in your current phone, with the value of it going towards your new plan.

If you find you're not using all the minutes or data that comes with your plan, you have the freedom to change the allowances every 30 days.

In addition to the 4G benefits, Virgin Mobile customers are able to connect to 250,000 Wi-Fi hotspots around the UK, including 250 stations on the London Underground.