Virgin Media TiVo customers get major platform update and new features

Virgin Media has unveiled a new set-top box over the last couple of days, the Virgin Media V6 box powered by TiVo. We're still awaiting details on what it has to offer but, in the meantime, users of existing boxes are to get new features from today too.

An update is rolling out to all Virgin Media TiVo boxes from today and continuing over the next two weeks. It refreshes the user experience somewhat and adds several key new features and refinements to make the current box better.

The aim of the UI update is to help customers reach the content they want in fewer clicks. It is also more visual, with more images throughout.

One of the major new features is Series Link+. When you Series Link+ a programme in future, the box will not only series link the series but automatically hunt for additional episodes across catch-up and on demand services, including Netflix, and highlight them in the same folder as the specific recordings.

Smart Search now looks for shows after just selecting one letter. It can now be found in on demand and catch-up menus at the top of the screen.

You can now continue to watch programmes from where you left off in on demand content as well as recordings. You can also bookmark ant programme on TV, on demand or on Netflix. They will then get their own dedicated folder in My Shows, so you can find them again easily.

You may well have the update already, but if not it is planned to reach everyone in the next 14 days.