Virgin Media to launch 4K TiVo box on 30 November

- 4K box for cable customers

- New user experience

Virgin Media has sent out invites for an event on 30 November, which the company says is for "something unmissable" It's highly likely the event will see the official unveiling of the long awaited V6 4K TiVo box.

Virgin Media posted a teaser image of the new set-top-box on its corporate Twitter account back in August, but never gave any more details. The new V6 box is Virgin Media's answer to Sky Q.

Earlier this year, as part of financial results statement in May, Virgin Media revealed that it would be launching a new, 4K-ready TiVo box this year. Now Virgin Media has revealed the box, along with the accompanying remote control, via its corporate Twitter account, as well as the suspected launch date.

There's little to deduce from the unveiling of the new TiVo box, or indeed the invite, so as for Ultra HD features, connectivity or new functions, we're still none the wiser.

It was no coincidence that Virgin Media decided to unveil its new box when it did, as Sky officially launched its 4K service for Sky Q customers on 13 August. The Sky Q launch coincided with the start of the Premier League football season seeing three matches broadcast in Ultra High Definition.

We're not sure yet when you'll be able to upgrade to Virgin Media TiVo 4K, or how much extra the service might cost, but come 30 November we should have all the details. 

Read: Virgin TV V6 box and TellyTablet preview: TiVo supercharged and 4K HDR ready

