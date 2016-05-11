Virgin Media TiVo 2 coming with 4K, new set-top-box to take on Sky Q

Virgin Media is soon to replace its current TiVo box as the flagship set-top-box in its TV line-up. There is a new device coming in the next few months that will also be powered by TiVo, but capable of 4K video output.

In its first quarter financial results for 2016, the company revealed that it is "preparing to launch [a] new set-top-box platform".

A spokeswoman confirmed to Pocket-lint that the box will continue the company's partnership with TiVo: "Virgin Media plans to launch a new TV set-top box later this year. It will be TiVo-based and 4K ready," she said.

It will undoubtedly first be offered as a premium service, much like Sky Q. Sticking with TiVo could be a wise move considering the software platform company has recently been acquired by Rovi in the US and is therefore in a strong position to develop new ideas.

It is not known when the new box might be launched - simply that it will happen in this coming financial year. First for Virgin Media will be a significant update for existing TiVo box users.

Virgin Media plans to roll out a new interface for the standard boxes out there ahead of a new device being unveiled: "We'll be upgrading the existing user interface for all of our Virgin Media TiVo TV customers to make their viewing experience even better. Stay tuned for more details," we were told.

The company's financial results revealed that would be after summer. It will be "working on further improvements to [its] user-interface in the second half of 2016", claimed the report.

Previously, a Virgin Media spokesman told What Hi-Fi that will include slicker menus and will be "more picture based".

