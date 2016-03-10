Virgin Media continues to take on Netflix with MMA drama Kingdom exclusive

After exclusively bringing Ash vs Evil Dead to the UK, Virgin Media continues to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Video by offering a new series you can only get through its paid TV service.

Mixed martial arts drama Kingdom has been secured by Virgin Media as an exclusive for its TV customers.

The first two seasons of Endemol Shine International's TV show will be available for Virgin TV XL customers to watch at no extra cost on its on demand platform. The first six episodes will be available from 1 April with new episodes to be added each week thereafter.

The final episode of season one will be available with the first episode of season two, joining the both together for fans.

Kingdom stars Frank Grillo as a retired MMA fighter, now trainer, and former boy band member of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, as his son and upcoming fighter.

"We want to bring our customers something distinctive which they won't otherwise see on British TV. Kingdom ticks all of these boxes and I know our customers are going to love it," said David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media.

"We’ve got huge plans for Virgin TV this year and there’s no better way to start than with a Kingdom-sized roundhouse kick."