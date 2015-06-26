Virgin Media signs BT Sport Europe to ensure it's league leader in footy coverage

Virgin Media has confirmed that it will be adding the new BT Sport Europe channel to its line-up from its 1 August launch date to ensure that it is the only TV provider that will offer every sports channel available before the start of the football season.

Although it is yet to reveal how it will include the channel as part of its existing sports packages, the television service is keen to stress that its inclusion ensure that Virgin Media customers can have access to over 30 sports channels and therefore every television football match, whether that be Premier League, European Champions League, UEFA Europa League action or more.

"If the football is on, we’ll be showing it,l" said Tom Mockridge, the company's CEO. "Virgin Media is still the only provider that offers you front row access to all the live sporting action at home and on the go."

Channels available on Virgin Media include all of Sky Sports' line-up, in standard and high definition, BT Sport, British Eurosport, Premier Sport, BoxNation and Racing TV.

The new BT Sport Europe channel, which has been created to show European football primarily after the British tech company and broadcaster secured the rights to the tournament, will also be available in HD on Virgin Media.

It is likely to be included in the company's Virgin TV Anytime mobile service too, to watch while out and about.