Virgin Media customers with Android phones and tablets can now watch Sky Sports on the go too

Virgin Media customers who own iOS devices and subscribe to Sky Sports as part of their TV packages have been able to watch Sky Sports content on their iPhones and iPads since last August. Now Android device owners can too.

The latest version of the Sky Sports app for Android now lets Virgin Media customers sign in using their VM log in details in order to access any of the channels. They do need to have a TV sports subscription, where they can watch Sky's channels through a TiVo box, but there are no other restrictions.

Sky Sports 1 to 5, Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports News HQ are all available to watch on Android phones and tablets over Wi-Fi or a mobile data connection. TiVo customers can also choose to watch the channels through the Virgin TV Anywhere app, which will then subsequently open the Sky Sports app.

"The Sky Sports app for Android cements our position as the home of sports TV at home or on the move and means we now have a full complement of Android and iOS apps for both Sky Sports and Sky Movies<" said Scott Kewley, director of digital entertainment for Virgin Media.

"Our customers enjoy the same access to Sky Sports on the go as Sky customers."