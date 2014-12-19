  Don’t worry if you nod off during Doctor Who Christmas special, this wristband will record it for you

Virgin Media has teamed with a couple of schoolboy inventors to come up with KipstR wristband, a 3D-printed device that will automatically set a Virgin Media TiVo box to record when the wearer falls asleep.

Designed as part of Virgin Media's Switched on Futures initiative by 15-year-old Ryan Oliver and 14-year-old Jonathan Kingsley from Manchester, the KipstR uses a pulse sensor to tell when the user has fallen asleep. It then sends a signal to the TiVo box to pause or record a show automatically.

If the wearer wakes up, it can also tell the box to resume the programme from its paused state.

"We have been exploring the possibilities of connected entertainment for some time and are very excited to unveil KipstR," said Neil Illingworth, head of advanced technology and innovation at Virgin Media.

"With emerging new technologies, it is possible to create almost anything, including emotionally entertainment systems that can suggest shows based on your moods, or even harnessing brainwaves to control your television."

One of the inventors, Oliver, explained that the boys were thrilled with the end product. "Now I know what to get my dad for Christmas as he is always nodding off in front of the TV," he said.

Virgin Media TiVo customers can register their interest in trialling the KipstR wristband on a dedicated website.