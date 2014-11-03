  Virgin Media free Wi-Fi now available in 150 London Tube stations, including Richmond and Wimbledon

Free Wi-Fi is now available in 150 London Underground stations after a further six were added to the network. With 270 Tube stations in the capital in total, that still leaves some way to go before the entire system is covered, but passengers in Wimbledon and Richmond are among the latest to benefit.

Virgin Media's Wi-Fi network is accessible to all passengers in the 150 stations and is offered as a free service to all Virgin Media broadband and mobile customers. Connection is also offered for free by all of the major mobile networks in the UK; EE (including Orange and T-Mobile), Vodafone, O2 and Three.

Passengers not on any of those networks can purchase a pay as you go Wi-Fi pass, starting at £2 for a day up to £15 for two months access on a special offer.

As well as Wimbledon and Richmond, the other new stations to be connected are Morden, East ham, Barking and Upminster.

Virgin Media revealed that more than 3TB of data is consumed on the Tube each day and more than 2.5 million devices are registered to use the service. Outside of central London, Finsbury Park is one of the stations with the highest volume of passengers going online - match days at Arsenal perhaps?

London's Overground rail network also has a Wi-Fi service run by The Cloud, which serves 56 of the capital's train stations.