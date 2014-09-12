New Virgin Media TiVo interface update revealed, coming October

Virgin Media has a new user interface coming for its TiVo set-top box, and the first customers will see it next week.

There has been a shift in design to reflect the change in Virgin Media's branding, but importantly the new interface moves to HTML5.

That will result in a higher definition visually, and should make thing slicker and faster than the current TiVo UI, which can be a little slow and clunky at times.

The shift to HTML5 is also designed to make it easier for app developers, with Virgin Media confirming that they plan to bring the Opera app store to TiVo, with more details on this promised in the future.

Integrating the Opera app store should mean that you can install additional apps, but we're still awaiting the full details of what to expect.

There will be a new feature called "What to Watch Now" which aims to give you a list of shows that are new, to help you discover more programming.

Although some VM customers will see the new interface next week, the full roll-out is not scheduled until the end of October. Virgin Media says there are more than 2.3 million customers on the platform.

We'll bring you more details of the update as soon as we see it appear on our set-top boxes.

Read: Virgin TV V6 box and TellyTablet preview: TiVo supercharged and 4K HDR ready