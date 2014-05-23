Virgin Media TiVo subscribers get dedicated Eurosport app in time for French Open tennis

Virgin Media has partnered with Eurosport to offer a dedicated application for sports content from the broadcaster on its TiVo platform.

The app is available on UK TiVo boxes from today and it provides access to streamed video content from the Eurosport UK website. That includes news and interviews across many sports, including football, rugby, tennis, cycling and motorsports.

In addition, Eurosport will be showing live tennis matches from the French Open from this weekend and the application will give access to highlight clips on demand.

To access the app, customers can press the red button when on British Eurosport or British Eurosport 2 channels. Alternatively, it can be found in the Apps and Games section of the main menu. Virgin Media TiVo customers on the M+ TV package or above get the Eurosport channels as part of their monthly payment.

Virgin Media has invested heavily in sport for this summer with an earlier announcement revealing an extended deal with Sky to add the high definition versions of the Sky Sports channels it previous lacked to the service. That includes Sky Sports 3 HD, Sky Sports 4 HD, Sky Sports News HD and Sky Sports F1 HD.

