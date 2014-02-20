  1. Home
Virgin Media adds free Wi-Fi to 10 further London Underground stations, 10 more to come soon

Commuters on London's Underground Tube network can now use Virgin Media's Wi-Fi in 10 more stations, bringing the total of locations covered to 131. Another 10 will be added this spring.

It is the first big expansion for the network in a year and is a further step towards the ultimate goal of offering wireless internet in every station in London.

For many, the service is free, with deals signed between Virgin Media and O2, EE and Vodafone. Mobile customers of those networks and those who subscribe to Virgin Media broadband and mobile services can access the service at no extra charge. Those with other carriers can pay for a daily, weekly or two-month pass at £2, £5 or £15 respectively.

The 10 new stations now covered are West Hampstead, Finchley Central, Leytonstone, Wanstead, White City, Leyton, Newbury Park, Plaistow, Finchley Road and Upton Park. Details on the next wave of new stations are yet to be released.

Virgin Media has revealed that 80,000 used the London Underground Wi-Fi service on New Year's Eve alone. It delivered 600,000 tweets, Facebook posts, emails and web pages in the 24 hours.

Transport for London also offers Wi-Fi across 56 of its overground stations, partnering with Sky's The Cloud service to provide the connection.

