Virgin TV Anywhere app arrives for Android, now includes 67 channels to watch

Virgin Media has taken the leap on to Android smartphones and tablets today as its Virgin TV Anywhere app rolls out to a device near you. With it come a whopping 67 channels available to watch online.

The app also comes as Virgin adds nine new channels to the line-up already available to watch online through Virgin TV Anywhere. That means you can now access all the UK TV channels on your mobile, live. The 67 channels available on the move is limited as the online version offers a full 90 channels.

Virgin is eager to emphasisethe extra channels it offers over Sky Go, including BT Sport, ITV, Channel 5, and CBS Reality Premier Sport. The nine new channels are Alibi, Dave, Drama, Good Food, Home, Really, Watch, Yesterday and CBS Reality.

The app can be used free of charge by all Virgin Media TiVo customers - but is viewable only when connected to Wi-Fi at the moment. But the app does allow for control of your TiVo box so you can set anything you miss to record for later.

The Virgin TV Anywhere app is available across iPads, iPhones and iPod touches, and is now available to download from the Google Play Store.

It is now compatible with a wide range of Android mobiles and tablets, including the Samsung Galaxy S4, HTC One, Sony Xperia Tablet Z, Google Nexus tablets and Samsung Galaxy Note with more Android devices joining the line-up in the very near future. The full list of compatible devices can be found here.