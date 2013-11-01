  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Virgin Media TV news

iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C coming to Virgin Media in UK on 22 November

|
  iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C coming to Virgin Media in UK on 22 November
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Virgin Media in the UK will soon offer Apple's iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.

Virgin Media provides fixed and mobile telephone, television and broadband internet services to businesses and consumers in the UK, but it has never before offered the iPhone. That is, until today.

The company said its customers could get their hands on the latest handsets from Cupertino beginning on 22 November. And that's about all Virgin Media would reveal. Details on pricing and any perks are not available at this time.

Virgin Mobile USA has offered US consumers a full range of feature phones, including Android and Apple iPhone smartphones, for quite some time. The company even provides its iPhone customers with a $5 discount on Beyond Talk plans.

Read: Apple announces FY13 Q4 earnings

Today's news comes just a few days after Apple reported fourth quarter results. It sold 33.8 million iPhones, a record for the September quarter. The company also posted quarterly revenue of $37.5 billion, with international sales accounting for 60 per cent.

UK consumers have long waited for Virgin Media to offer the iPhone, and now they'll have the opportunity to buy the newest models. This will surely boost Virgin Media's subscriber numbers, as well as further inflate Apple's international sales. Good news all around.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments