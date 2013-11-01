  iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C coming to Virgin Media in UK on 22 November

Virgin Media in the UK will soon offer Apple's iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.

Virgin Media provides fixed and mobile telephone, television and broadband internet services to businesses and consumers in the UK, but it has never before offered the iPhone. That is, until today.

The company said its customers could get their hands on the latest handsets from Cupertino beginning on 22 November. And that's about all Virgin Media would reveal. Details on pricing and any perks are not available at this time.

Virgin Mobile USA has offered US consumers a full range of feature phones, including Android and Apple iPhone smartphones, for quite some time. The company even provides its iPhone customers with a $5 discount on Beyond Talk plans.

Today's news comes just a few days after Apple reported fourth quarter results. It sold 33.8 million iPhones, a record for the September quarter. The company also posted quarterly revenue of $37.5 billion, with international sales accounting for 60 per cent.

UK consumers have long waited for Virgin Media to offer the iPhone, and now they'll have the opportunity to buy the newest models. This will surely boost Virgin Media's subscriber numbers, as well as further inflate Apple's international sales. Good news all around.