Doom Piano hands-on video: We play Doom. On a piano

|
We get to see some cool stuff here at Pocket-lint, and the Doom Piano was no exception. What, you might ask, is a "Doom Piano". It certainly sounds foreboding, but perhaps it's just a depressing bit of music. Well, no, it's not, it's a hacked musical instrument that has been rigged to play the classic iD game Doom.

Yes, Doom, played on a piano. And the piano works too, it makes noise as your tickling the ivory, and controlling Doomguy at the same time. To say it's hard is an understatement, it's damn near impossible to control the first time you try. But persevering yielded some improvement in our skills.

What we most liked was that as your abilities increased, and your playing speed improved, the music got more frantic and more dramatic. Along with the faster gameplay, this felt kind of fitting. It was, we have to say, a blast, and something we really enjoyed playing.

We also had a chance to play a game with pot plants, and all we could think of was of the bowl of petunias from The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and that these poor plants must have been thinking a very similar thing, as gamers grabbed and released their greenery to play a weird little game with the goal of making patterns in the sky.

