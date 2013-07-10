  Virgin Media nabs Ginx TV, first to show videogames channel in UK

Virgin Media has added Ginx TV to its channel line-up, being the first platform in the UK to offer the 24-hour gaming station.

Sitting on the Virgin TV EPG at channel 286, Ginx TV shows 12 different gaming-related series, including The Blurb hosted by Lucy James, Planet of the Apps and the Ginx TV Vault, a show dedicated to retro gaming.

The channel has been available in Poland, the Netherlands, Romania, Croatia and the Middle East for a short while, and although it is fully localised in more than 40 territories and available in nine languages, the content is originated in the UK, so it's good to see it available to watch in its home nation.

It's also a massive step in the right direction for gaming television, a subject mostly ignored by terrestrial TV and one dear to Pocket-lint's heart. If you want to watch reviews, features and news on videogames, you can't go far wrong than give Ginx TV a go.

"We're pleased to be the first in the UK to launch Ginx TV. Gaming is an important part of life for many of our superfast broadband and TV customers, so we're sure that Ginx TV will go down a storm - it's great to get quality video game shows back on the TV schedule," said Nick Forward, director of TV at Virgin Media.

Michiel Bakker, Ginx TV CEO, explained why the UK TV coverage is so important. "The UK is the fifth largest video gaming market in the world. One in three people describe themselves as gamers and half of UK households have at least one console. Video-gaming is now a massively mainstream leisure activity and it is fantastic that we are able to bring our full channel to TV screens in the UK for the first time," he added.