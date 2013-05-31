  Virgin Media launches new wireless Super Hub, claimed to be fastest in UK

Virgin Media has launched a new version of its Super Hub modem and wireless router along with claims that it is the fastest available in the UK.

The new dual band hub allows for concurrent connection to 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi channels, and independent testing has scored it at the top in both speed and range over rival technologies from BT, Sky and TalkTalk.

Tests were carried out over a variety of distances by both the University of Bristol and Farncombe Technology and the new Virgin Media Super Hub performed best on speed over the different ranges. It will be carrying out similar tests with the BT Home Hub 4, as only the Home Hub 3 was used during the tests. But in tech spec, the VM next-gen Super Hub boasts maximum 5GHz Wi-Fi speeds of up to 450Mbps, while the Home Hub 4 has a maximum of 300Mbps.

This is down to an additional antenna on the 5GHz antenna, says Virgin Media.

The new Super Hub will be supplied to all new customers taking out up to 60Mb or up to 100Mb broadband services. It will also be available to existing customers already on or upgrading to up to 60Mb or up to 100Mb broadband for a £49.95 installation fee.

The original Super Hub will continue to be offered by Virgin Media to customers taking out up to 30Mbps broadband.