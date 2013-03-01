  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Virgin Media TV news

Sky, BT, Virgin Media and other UK ISPs ordered to block further torrent sites

|
  Sky, BT, Virgin Media and other UK ISPs ordered to block further torrent sites
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

The UK government clampdown on torrent sites continues, this time in the form of a new court order which will force BT, Sky, Virgin Media, TalkTalk, EE and O2 to block websites Kickass Torrents (kat.ph), H33T and Fenopy.

High court judge Mr Justice Arnold said it had profited from infringement "on an industrial scale".

This isn't the first time a torrent website has been banned. The Pirate Bay, one of the largest torrenting websites on the internet, is also blocked on most major UK ISPs.

Kickass Torrents, H33T and Fenopy should soon follow, as none of the involved internet service providers contested the court order put forward.

The UK's high court had previously ruled that The Pirate Bay should be inaccessible by law after Virgin Media and other providers failed voluntarily to block it and Newzbin 2, a pirated content website. The ISPs demanded court orders to do so, but followed them once they were issued. This led to, first, The Pirate Bay being blocked and now other torrent sites as well.

The British Phonographic Industry, which requested the original ban, is also behind the orders blocking Kickass Torrents, H33T and Fenopy. 

It is important to point out that these aren't the only internet providers in the country, and those who would like their internet access unrestricted can easily look elsewhere. Also proxy sites have been set up to allow UK users to continue to access The Pirate Bay, so we fully expect others to form around the latest sites to be restricted.

The Pirate Bay has taken quite a serious legal hit following the ruling as well as a significant drop in traffic. For those interested in learning about the goings on behind the scenes at the torrenting website, there is a movie, TBP AFK. It is, of course, available free as a torrent online.

PopularIn TV
Amazon is working on yet another TV device, but this one records live TV
Philips 803 OLED TV (55OLED803) review: Ambilight and multiple delights
What is HDR? Why HDR will improve your movie watching
What is Freeview Play and how can I get it?
HQ Trivia now has an Apple TV app so you can play on the big screen
Samsung NU8000 TV review: A solid mid-ranger for under £1000
Comments