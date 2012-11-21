Virgin Media confirms Vodafone and EE London Tube Wi-Fi deal, free for all customers

Virgin Media has just confirmed that it has struck a deal with both EE and Vodafone to offer customers of all three services (plus T-Mobile and Orange, under the EE banner) free Wi-Fi on London's Underground rail network.

As Pocket-lint revealed this morning - thanks to a hasty tweet by EE, subsequently deleted - EE customers will be able to use the Virgin Media Tube Wi-Fi service at no extra cost from early 2013. We were then informed that Vodafone was in on the negotiations, and its customers will get free Wi-Fi too. Virgin Media has also confirmed that its own subscribers will also benefit from free access.

Those on other networks will be able to use the Tube's Wi-Fi service on pay-as-you-go packages in the form of daily, weekly or monthly passes. These will start at £2 a day.

At present 72 London stations are Wi-Fi enabled, with a further 20 expected before the end of 2012. Another 28 will be installed early next year, meaning that of the 270 stations in the capital, more than a third will offer wireless internet.

The Virgin Media Wi-Fi service, introduced in July for the London Olympics, will continue to be free to all until the end of 2012.

"Wi-Fi on London Underground has been an incredible success with over 700,000 people already online and a remarkable million sessions every day," said Jon James, executive director of broadband at Virgin Media.

"We’re rolling out the service to reach even more stations throughout London, from Camden Town to Clapham Common, and thanks to our partnership with EE and Vodafone, the majority of Tube users can stay connected for no extra cost."

