  Virgin Media customers get broadband speed boost, as promised

Virgin Media has continued to deliver on its promise to increase customers’ broadband speeds by boosting it for those who currently enjoy rates of 100Mb to 120Mb.

The broadband provider introduced its Double Your Speeds programme at the start of this year, claiming over four million households would see their speeds doubled by mid-2013.

Customers who subscribe to the 100Mb can now also benefit from the scheme. Virgin Media says 40 per cent of its network has now been upgraded to the Double Your Speeds programme.

With speeds increased from 100Mb to 120Mb, Virgin Media customers will be able to enjoy even faster download and streaming, while more users will be able to browse the web at any one time without having a detrimental effect on the service.

“Virgin Media has led the greatest developments in broadband in the UK over the last decade and our 120Mb service continues to ensure that our consumers across the country get the very best that today’s technology offers,” said Jon James, executive director of broadband at Virgin Media.

Other broadband packages available from Virgin Media currently offer speeds of up to 30Mb and 60Mb, which have already been boosted from 10Mb and 30Mb rates respectively. However, broadband boosts do depend on what area you live in so some customers currently remain on the lower tiers.

Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah is the current face of Virgin Media's broadband campaign. Now there's someone who really is fast.