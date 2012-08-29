  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Virgin Media TV news

TiVo Stream hits US on 6 September, coming to UK?

|
1/2  
TiVo Stream
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

TiVo is about to launch its TiVo Stream box in the US, a device that allows subscribers to its service to stream HD recordings or live TV from their main set-top-box to iOS devices: the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch.

An Android application is also "in the works", but on launch there will only be Apple device support.

The TiVo Stream works with the TiVo Premiere boxes in the States, and will be available for a one-off fee of $130 (from tivo.com and then, later, Best Buy). It allows an owner to watch live or recorded shows on up to four mobile devices in the home (ie, connected to the same network), and even offers the ability to download a recording to a device for remote viewing.

Shows can be downloaded in one of two qualities, standard or "best" and they, naturally, vary in file size. As revealed in an All Things Digital review, a 30-minute standard definition programme weighs in at 305MB, a 30-minute best definition show, 537MB. These will obviously take different amounts of time to download to a mobile device, but do so wirelessly.

tivo stream hits us on 6 september coming to uk image 2

There are few devices that can potentially do the same in the UK. The forthcoming View21 Freeview HD+ recorder offers a similar iPhone and iPad application that allows you to control it from a tablet or smartphone, and watch recordings remotely. And Sky has been talking about adding similar functionality to its Sky Go apps.

However, with TiVo in the States jumping ahead of the bunch, Pocket-lint asked Virgin Media whether it was looking to bring the TiVo Stream to these shores to work with the company's TiVo-powered set-top-boxes.

"We're investigating this type of functionality for our customers, but nothing confirmed as yet," we were told by a Virgin Media spokesperson.

One thing the service provider did confirm is that the US TiVo Stream will not work with a UK TiVo box, so there's no point importing one to try out.

Instead, watch this space...

Should Virgin Media bring the TiVo Stream to the UK? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments