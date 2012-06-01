  Wi-Fi London Underground stations named

Like the idea of using the internet on the London Underground? Transport for London has announced the 80 stations that will be getting Free Wi-Fi over the summer letting you plan your journey, or just tweet from the underground.

The first stations include some of the busiest and most well-known destinations in and around the capital, such as including Oxford Circus, Stratford, Liverpool Street, Leicester Square and King's Cross.

The stations will be WiFi enabled by the end of July.

"Our customers will soon be able to connect to the internet for live travel information while they are on the move through stations," Gareth Powell, London Underground's Director of Strategy and Service Development, said on the news of the roll out.

"Millions of commuters and visitors to London will be able to get online at Tube stations and find their way around the Capital with up-to-the-minute TfL travel information, access social media while they wait for their next train on the station platform or browse the web to discover the very best London has to offer this summer."

The two companies, Virgin Media and London Underground, have already carried out a number of tests to make sure there is enough capacity for all to surf without problems.

Virgin Media will run the service, which will become a pay-as-you-go service after the Olympic and Paralympic Games - until then it will be free.

The London Underground stations planned for installation by the end of July 2012 are:

Aldgate East, Angel, Archway, Arsenal

Barbican, Bayswater, Bermondsey, Bethnal Green, Blackhorse Road, Borough, Brixton

Caledonian Road, Camden Town, Canada Water, Canary Wharf, Canning Town, Chancery Lane, Charing Cross, Clapham North, Covent Garden

Edgware Road (Circle), Elephant & Castle, Embankment, Euston, Euston Square

Finsbury Park,

Goodge Street, Green Park

Hammersmith (District/Picc), Heathrow T1-3, Heathrow T4, Highbury & Islington, High Street Kensington, Holborn, Holland Park, Hyde Park Corner

Kentish Town, Kings Cross/St Pancras

Lambeth North, Lancaster Gate, Leicester Square, Liverpool Street, London Bridge

Manor House, Mansion House, Marble Arch, Marylebone, Mile End

North Greenwich,

Old Street St, Oval, Oxford Circus

Paddington (Main), Piccadilly Circus, Pimlico

Queensway

Regents Park

St James Park, St Johns Wood, St Paul's, Seven Sisters, Southfields, Southwark, Stepney Green, Stockwell, Stratford, Swiss Cottage

Temple, Tottenham Hale, Tower Hill, Tufnell Park

Vauxhall, Victoria

Walthamstow Central, Warren Street, Warwick Avenue, Waterloo, Wembley Central, Wembley Park, West Ham, Westminster, Wimbledon Park