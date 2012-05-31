  Virgin Media's London Underground Wi-Fi now works, as first tweet proves

The next important step in offering London commuters wireless internet access on the capital's underground Tube service has been taken. A tweet has appeared online sent from one of the platforms to prove it works.

BBC journalist and presenter Rory Cellan-Jones has posted a message on Twitter, stating that he sent it from the bowels of London's underground train service. "Historic first tweet from deep under London using @TFLofficial @virginmedia new tube wifi service - testing, testing," it says.

This means that provider Virgin Media is on track (no pun intended) to supply stations with Wi-Fi in time for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Earlier this year, London Mayor Boris Johnson announced that 80 stations would make free wireless internet access available to the public in time for the Olympics. "Millions of passengers will now be able to connect to their work, friends or access the latest news and travel information while on the move," he said.

"This is a fabulous new and free resource which will be in place from this summer when London is being showcased on a global stage and playing host to millions."

Virgin Media has been running tests at different underground stations for the past few weeks. It now seems the company is almost ready to set it free.

