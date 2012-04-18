  Virgin Media joins Sky in offering London 2012 Olympics in 3D

As well as confirm that it will be carrying all 24 of the BBC's live London 2012 Olympic Games feeds, in both SD and HD, Virgin Media will be joining Sky in showing plenty of the action in 3D too.

The BBC will be showing the opening and closing ceremonies in 3D, while Eurosport will launch a new dedicated channel, Eurosport 3D, on 27 July. The channel - available through both Virgin Media and Sky - will broadcast up to eight hours of 3D live footage and four hours of highlights each day.

Virgin Media will also be offering a stack of Olympics-flavoured video-on-demand (through BBC iPlayer, which will also be available through other similarly-spec'ed TV services), and some Eurosport 3D content will make up part of that.

"This year’s breadth of viewing options will allow fans of any Olympic sport to watch their favourite events live and on demand, and with BBC and Eurosport 3D viewers will be able to immerse themselves in the Games as never seen before," said Aleks Habdank, the company's director of digital entertainment.

Eurosport 3D and the 24 live BBC HD streams will be available to V HD, V+ HD, TiVo 500GB and TiVo 1TB customers. Those with the original V box will get the 24 live BBC SD streams only.

