Virgin Media adds Sky Sports red button services to TiVo

Television service provider Virgin Media has officially added Red Button interactive services to its TiVo box experience, with Sky Sports being the first to benefit from the feature.

From today, Sky Sports and Sky Sports HD customers will be able to access the whole gamut of interactive content provided by the satellite broadcaster. That means that Football First, the premier league highlights packages, player cam, and all of the extra channels and features offered to Sky subscribers can now be viewed by TiVo customers too.

Additionally, when the F1 channel launches on Virgin Media on 9 March (in standard definition as part of a sports subscription package), TiVo users will also be able to access the array of video content, including multiple cameras and a dedicated pit channel, by pressing the red button on their remote controls.

It's a major step for Virgin Media and its TiVo service. While users of its previous set-top-boxes have had red button access for a while, for the BBC, for example, the TiVo box was not enabled. And, Sky Sports Red Button services have, to this day, been exclusive to Sky subscribers only.

"With so much excitement building for the biggest sporting events this year, we know our customers are going to love the extra dimension these interactive services will bring," said Simon Hunt, product director of TV.

"From clips and interviews to selectable camera angles and even red button exclusive shows, we’re thrilled to offer Sky Sports subscribers on Virgin Media new ways to experience their favourite sports with even more depth than ever before."

Virgin Media plans to release further Red Button services with other channels and broadcasters throughout 2012. It is believed that the BBC channels could be next to benefit, especially with the European Football Championship and the Olympics on the horizon.

Are you glad to see the Red Button finally switched on? Let us know in the comments below...