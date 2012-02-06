  Virgin Media 100Mb broadband now available to 10 million homes

Virgin Media has announced that its super-fast 100Mb broadband service is now available to 10 million homes in the UK, and that it will meet its roll out target ahead of schedule. The provider originally planned to be able to offer the speedy internet connectivity to half of the UK by mid-2012, but is on track to have work completed by spring.

This news comes on the back of the company's current campaign to double all of its existing and new customers' broadband speeds by 2013 - advertised on TV and on Virgin Media's own website by world record-holding runner Usain Bolt (masquerading as Virgin chief Richard Branson). L and M customers will have their broadband doubled from up to 10Mb to up to 20Mb, XL from up to 30Mb to up to 60Mb, XXL from up to 50Mb to 100Mb, while existing 100Mb subscribers will receive a price drop on their service.

Different areas are being switched over at different times, as a total of 186,000km of cable and 38,000 street cabinets are upgraded. All of the work is expected to be completed in 2013. New customers who sign up now will also have their service doubled once their area has been improved. You can check when the work in your area is due to finish on a handy post code checker hosted on Virgin Media's website.

It comes on the back of BT's announcement that it is trialling FTTP (Fibre to the Premises) technology at present, which is capable of carrying speeds up to 300Mb. However, this could still be some way off from being a consumer proposition.