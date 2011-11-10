  Virgin Media and TalkTalk block Newzbin 2 block

Back in July BT was ordered by a High Court Judge to block piracy website Newzbin 2, following legal action from the Motion Picture Association.

And now it seems that the MPA thought that ruling would mean that the other members of the "big 4" ISPs would play ball and block the site too - it reportedly approached Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk to seek a block without a court ruling being necessary.

Unfortunately for the Association though, the latter two aren't prepared to play ball (no word from Sky as of yet), with TalkTalk describing the blocking as "objectionable".

"We have received a letter from the MPA asking whether we would object (in court) to an order for TalkTalk to block access to Newzbin," TalkTalk stated.

"We are considering our position since there are some objectionable elements to the proposed injunction. We will only block access to a website if ordered to do so by a court."

Virgin Media said: "The recent Newzbin2 ruling clarifies the legal process for content owners to challenge alleged copyright infringement.

"As a responsible ISP, we will comply with any court order addressed to us but strongly believe such deterrents need to be accompanied by compelling legal alternatives, such as our agreement with Spotify, which give consumers access to content at the right price."

BT's blocking of the site, Pocket-lint warned back in July, "could have major implications for the future of the free web", and it didn't take too long for our fears to be realised.

Last week the BPI, the body that represents the British Recorded Music Industry asked BT to block access to the most infamous digital download site on the web - The Pirate Bay.

"If BT will not agree to block voluntarily, then it has been asked to consent to a court order," read a BPI statement.

"We would not tolerate Counterfeits 'R' Us on the High Street - if we want economic growth, we cannot accept illegal rip-off sites on the internet either," said the CEO of the BPI, Geoff Taylor. "We hope that BT will do the right thing and block The Pirate Bay."

BT currently uses a filter to block Newzbin 2 access for its users. However, it's reported that this filter has already been circumnavigated by users intent on getting their piracy fix.

