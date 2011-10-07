  1. Home
  TV
  TV news
  Virgin Media TV news

Virgin Media to offer free 3G Spotify streaming to mobile customers

Virgin Media mobile customers will soon be able to use Spotify via 3G on their phones without incurring any data charges, or affecting the accompanying phone’s data allowance.

The news for Virgin Media customers follows the company’s announcement earlier in the year that saw its TV customers getting the music service via their set top box.

“Virgin Media will be offering Spotify packages for their customers that will see the mobile broadband allowance on the phone not affected in any way, when purchased through Virgin Media,” reports mobile phone news website OneMobileRing.

In related news, Virgin Media mobile customers will soon be able to use the Orange and T-Mobile network in a deal that should vastly improve coverage for its customers.

Virgin Media has always used the T-Mobile network for its call coverage and now, because of the bigger move by T-Mobile and Orange in the UK to become Everything Everywhere, it'll benefit too.

Customers can opt into this new roaming offer by sending a text message with "Yes" to the number 789777.

Whenever Virgin Media mobile phone owners are in an area with poor or no VM coverage, the phone will automatically switch to an Orange network for the restored call signal.

“Currently this will only work for calls, text messages and 2G data, but OMR has been told the 3G service will be coming next year, along with seamless in-call hand over,” reports the site.

