Harry Potter fans rejoice as Virgin Media TiVo gets dedicated app

Virgin Media has joined forces with Warner Brothers to celebrate the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 with a dedicated app for its TiVo platform.

Subscribers to the service will now find a new "Harry Potter" application icon on the Apps & Games menu screen which opens up to a massive selection of themed content and information, all streamed via the 'net. Trailers, interviews and behind the scenes footage are all available on demand, and you can also browse information about each major cast member and character.

In addition, each of the previous seven movies (from Philosopher's Stone up to Deathly Hallows - Part 1) are represented by icons on a selection bar at the bottom, although you will have to quit the application if you want to watch them on Virgin Media's Film Flex service (as prompted by the app) or, in the case of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, on Sky Movies (which you will need a Sky movie package subscription for).

The other feature of the Harry Potter TiVo app is access to the official Twitter feed for the new movie, which updates regularly in real time.

For HP fans, it's all great stuff. And, represents a good sign for TiVo owners that VM is finally adding new apps to the platform.

What do you think? What other apps would you like to see on TiVo? Let us know in the comments below...