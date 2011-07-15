  Virgin Media TiVo TV Guide App starts recording

Virgin Media, fresh from teasing us with a screen grab from its iPad TiVo app last month, has announced the arrival of the Virgin Media TV Guide into the Android Market - "the perfect companion to its cutting edge new TV service powered by TiVo".

Coming soon into the App Store for iOS users as well, the app allows you access to a 7-day EPG, personalised lists of favourite channels and that all important remote record facility - handy for when you're five pints gone at an after work team bonding event and you realise you're going to miss World's Craziest Fools on BBC3.

Alex Green, executive director of commercial TV and online at Virgin Media, said: "We think Virgin Media’s TiVo Service is the best way to watch TV and our new mobile app enhances that experience by ensuring you’ll never miss recording a programme whilst out and about.

"Our TiVo service already offers the most flexible and comprehensive recording options and features, which this new service complements."

It's in the Android Market now, it's free and just needs a device rocking Éclair (2.1) or higher. We'll let you know as soon as it drops for Apple devices.

Update: The iPhone version is live in the App Store now.